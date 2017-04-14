News Firefighters battle flames, smoke at Orange home You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now. Firefighters battled smoke and flames overnight Thursday at a home in Orange. (6:27 AM) Like Tweet Share Pin Email 0 Comments April 14, 2017 6:13 AM ORANGE - Firefighters battled smoke and flames overnight Thursday at a home in Orange. Officials said the fire erupted at a residence on Tremont Avenue. Video sent to News 12 New Jersey showed flames and smoke shooting from the home’s roof. There was no immediate word on whether anyone was inside when the blaze began or what caused it. Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter advertisement | advertise on News 12 Trending Video 0:39 1 Woman injured in gas explosion that damaged Elmwood Park home 5:11 2 VIDEO: Extended interview with John Cramsey 0:58 3 Lawyer says man dragged off United flight has concussion, lost teeth 3:28 4 New Jersey Sportscast, April 13 2:17 5 Church services canceled after partial ceiling collapse advertisement | advertise on News 12