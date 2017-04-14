Firefighters battle flames, smoke at Orange home

ORANGE - Firefighters battled smoke and flames overnight Thursday at a home in Orange.

Officials said the fire erupted at a residence on Tremont Avenue. Video sent to News 12 New Jersey showed flames and smoke shooting from the home’s roof.

There was no immediate word on whether anyone was inside when the blaze began or what caused it.

