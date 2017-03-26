Firefighters battle 3-alarm Elizabeth blaze

You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

ELIZABETH - First responders battled a three-alarm blaze Sunday afternoon at an apartment building in Elizabeth.

Officials say the fire started around 1:30 p.m. on Elmore Avenue in a three-floor unit. They say 25 tenants were evacuated, while some were allowed to shelter in place.

"We had numerous occupants on fire escapes,” says Elizabeth Fire Department Chief Thomas McNamara. “They were able to get them all out of the building safely.”

He says the fire spread to another unit on the fourth floor.

Officials say one firefighter suffered a minor injury, but none of the tenants were injured.

They say the cause of the fire has yet to be determined.