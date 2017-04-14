You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

HOBOKEN - Crews battled a three-alarm fire Friday morning in Hoboken.

The fire was reported around 5:45 a.m. at an apartment building on Monroe Street. Initial reports indicated that the roof of the structure was unstable, forcing firefighters off of it.

Hoboken Communications Manager Juan Melli said firefighters were able to gain control of the fire, and all residents were safely evacuated.

"There was fire discovered at 64 Monroe St. 64 and 66 (Monroe St.) were evacuated. The fire was under control, extinguished. Fortunately, everyone got out safely,” Melli said.

No one was reportedly injured.

There was no immediate word on the cause of the fire.