Firefighters battle 3-alarm apartment blaze in Hoboken

Crews were battling a three-alarm fire Friday morning in Hoboken.

Crews were battling a three-alarm fire Friday morning in Hoboken. (8:45 AM)

Like Tweet
Share Pin Email
0 Comments
Updated

HOBOKEN - Crews battled a three-alarm fire Friday morning in Hoboken.

The fire was reported around 5:45 a.m. at an apartment building on Monroe Street. Initial reports indicated that the roof of the structure was unstable, forcing firefighters off of it.

Hoboken Communications Manager Juan Melli said firefighters were able to gain control of the fire, and all residents were safely evacuated.

"There was fire discovered at 64 Monroe St. 64 and 66 (Monroe St.) were evacuated. The fire was under control, extinguished. Fortunately, everyone got out safely,” Melli said.

No one was reportedly injured.

There was no immediate word on the cause of the fire.

Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter

advertisement | advertise on News 12

Trending Video

A woman was hurt when a gas stove 1 Woman injured in gas explosion that damaged Elmwood Park home
Crystal Pepper daughter of Dr. David Dao accompanied 2 Lawyer says man dragged off United flight has concussion, lost teeth
Parts of the ceiling of the St. Anthony 3 Church services canceled after partial ceiling collapse
4 VIDEO: Extended interview with John Cramsey
John Tsoukaris, the director of enforcement and removals 5 Top NJ ICE official: Agents not looking to round up immigrants

advertisement | advertise on News 12

Features

It's good to know you have Walt Kane Kane in Your Corner

It's good to know you have Walt Kane in your corner.

On The Road On The Road

News 12 takes a look at the hottest Tech Check

Eric Landskroner has a look at the latest gadgets and biggest stories in tech.

News 12 On the Scene

Check out these exclusive videos from New Jersey celebs!

Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to News12 is free for Optimum, Comcast®, Time Warner® and Service Electric℠ video customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE