Firefighter falls through floor while battling 3-alarm house fire

You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

SOUTH BRUNSWICK - A firefighter was pulled to safety after falling through a floor while battling a three-alarm house fire Wednesday morning in the Monmouth Junction section of South Brunswick.

Officials said a passerby saw smoke coming from the basement of a home in the 900 block of Georges Road around 9:30 a.m. and called the fire department.

When firefighters arrived at the scene, the first floor of the home was engulfed in flames, authorities said.

Shortly after crews entered the home, a firefighter fell about 15 feet through the first floor into the basement. Monmouth Junction Fire Department Chief Scott Smith said other crew members immediately grabbed him and pulled him outside to safety.

"As we were backing out, the floor collapsed beneath me. (I) fell a couple feet and called, ‘Mayday.’ (I) saw we had other crews available and stayed in place, so they could get me out of the pile of debris,” Monmouth Junction firefighter Matthew Doktor said.

Paramedics evaluated Doktor at the scene and determined that he suffered no serious injuries, officials said.

Smith said Doktor was eager to go back inside the home to continue fighting the fire.

"I wanted him to go to a hospital. He didn't refuse, but (he) didn't want to go. He was treated by EMS on scene and has been in good spirits, chomping at the bit to go back inside and help,” the fire chief said.

Officials said an older couple who lives at the home was at church when the fire started. However, their dog died in the fire, and a cat remains missing.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.