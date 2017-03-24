Fire in Newark leaves 4 firefighters injured, 3 families displaced

At least four firefighters have minor injuries, and three families are without a home after a large fire in Newark.

Fire in Newark leaves 4 firefighters injured, 3 families displaced

Fire in Newark leaves 4 firefighters injured, 3 families displaced (3/24/17)

Like Tweet
Share Pin Email
0 Comments
Updated

NEWARK - At least four firefighters have minor injuries, and three families are without a home after a large fire in Newark.

It happened Thursday around 11 p.m. on Summer Avenue, and burned for hours.

No other injuries have been reported, and there is no word yet on the cause of the fire.

News 12 New Jersey has learned this is the second restaurant owned by Rafael Concepcion that has been damaged by fire in the past three months.

El Bachatipico was destroyed last night, and El Merengue was damaged by fire back in January.

In the meantime, Red Cross volunteers are helping the families, eight people in all, with food, lodging and other emergency assistance.

Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter

advertisement | advertise on News 12

Trending Video

This exotic Savannah cat was found wandering Mill 1 Exotic Savanna cat found wandering in Paterson
Caught on camera: Argument over blocked driveway gets 2 Argument over blocked driveway gets physical in Elizabeth
A North Jersey Coast Line train struck a 3 Family escapes car before it's hit by train
VIDEO: Sneak peek at new Seaside Heights roller 4 VIDEO: Sneak peek of new Seaside Heights roller coaster
Jersey Weekend Buzz 5 Jersey Weekend Buzz

advertisement | advertise on News 12

Features

It's good to know you have Walt Kane Kane in Your Corner

It's good to know you have Walt Kane in your corner.

On The Road On The Road

News 12 takes a look at the hottest Tech Check

Eric Landskroner has a look at the latest gadgets and biggest stories in tech.

News 12 On the Scene

Check out these exclusive videos from New Jersey celebs!

Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to News12 is free for Optimum, Comcast®, Time Warner® and Service Electric℠ video customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE