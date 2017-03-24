Fire in Newark leaves 4 firefighters injured, 3 families displaced

You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

NEWARK - At least four firefighters have minor injuries, and three families are without a home after a large fire in Newark.

It happened Thursday around 11 p.m. on Summer Avenue, and burned for hours.

No other injuries have been reported, and there is no word yet on the cause of the fire.

News 12 New Jersey has learned this is the second restaurant owned by Rafael Concepcion that has been damaged by fire in the past three months.

El Bachatipico was destroyed last night, and El Merengue was damaged by fire back in January.

In the meantime, Red Cross volunteers are helping the families, eight people in all, with food, lodging and other emergency assistance.