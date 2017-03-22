Federal budget cuts may affect upgrades to NJ rail crossings

You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

NEWARK - Federal budget cuts proposed by President Donald Trump may have a great impact on New Jersey commuters.

Projects to upgrade the Portal Bridge, which crosses the Hackensack River, and the Gateway Project rail tunnel may no longer receive the funding they need to go forward.

Construction on the Portal Bridge was expected to start this year. There is already a New Starts Grant awaiting approval.

“The Portal Bridge was based on designs from the 1840s. It apparently has been called the Achilles Heel of the entire Northeast Corridor,” says Port Authority Commissioner Caren Turner.

Railroad advocates say that a new rail tunnel connecting New York and New Jersey is also desperately needed. The current 107-year-old tunnel was badly damaged during Superstorm Sandy, and experts say if it needs major repairs, it could cripple commuting into and out of Manhattan.

“The Trump administration budget includes scores of billions of dollars to the defense budget while transportation is forced to the back of the bus to conduct bake sales to raise desperately needed funds,” says Len Resto, president of the New Jersey Association of Railroad Passengers.

Lawmakers say that they expect Trump may support a trillion-dollar pool of infrastructure funding in the future, but it's not clear if the Gateway Project would receive the planned amount of funding.