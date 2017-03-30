FBI recovers Rockwell painting stolen in New Jersey in 1976

The FBI recovered a Norman Rockwell painting stolen from a Cherry Hill home in 1976. (3:51 PM)
EDISON - The FBI has recovered a 1919 Norman Rockwell painting stolen more than 40 years ago from a Camden County home.
The painting, sometimes called "Lazybones" or "Boy Asleep with Hoe," graced the cover of the Sept. 6, 1919, edition of the Saturday Evening Post. The oil-on-canvas piece was among several items taken during a 1976 break-in in Cherry Hill.
Susan Murta’s parents previously owned the painting. Murta tells The Philadelphia Inquirer that the FBI did a great job. She last saw the painting in her parents' home in 1976. Her parents are now deceased.
An Inquirer story last year said the owner forked over $75 for it after accidentally damaging the painting with a pool cue in 1954. It's now believed worth more than $1 million.
It's unclear how the painting was recovered.
The Associated Press wire services contributed to this report.