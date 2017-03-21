Father of boy accidentally shot by another child in Newark charged with assaulting responding officer

The father of a 10-year-old boy who was accidentally shot by another child in Newark was arrested and charged for allegedly assaulting a police officer

The father of boy accidentally shot by another child in Newark was charged with assaulting a responding officer.

The father of boy accidentally shot by another child in Newark was charged with assaulting a responding officer. (3/21/17)

Like Tweet
Share Pin Email
0 Comments

NEWARK - The father of a 10-year-old boy who was accidentally shot by another child in Newark was arrested and charged for allegedly assaulting a police officer who responded to the shooting.

William Lowther was charged Tuesday with assaulting an officer and criminal mischief.

Lowther’s son, Josiah Coleman, died Saturday when he was accidentally shot by an 11-year-old inside a home on the 1800 block of South 10th Street.

Coleman had recently moved to Pennsylvania but was in Newark visiting his father for a birthday party.

Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter

advertisement | advertise on News 12

Trending Video

Prominent cancer doctor at Mountainside Hospital fatally struck 1 Prominent cancer doctor struck, killed in Essex Fells
2 VIDEO: Interview with man who restrained pit bull in attack
Neptune City resident Carl Ganthier was able to 3 Pit bull attack leaves young boy, 3 adults seriously injured
Marist High School in Bayonne may be forced 4 High school in Bayonne could close if money isn’t raised
5 VIDEO: Toddler's mom testifies in trial

advertisement | advertise on News 12

More News

Prosecutors: Shooting that killed boy in Newark was Prosecutors: Shooting that killed boy in Newark was 'tragic accident'

A 10-year-old boy suffered a fatal gunshot wound early Saturday morning in Newark, officials say.

The Essex County Prosecutor's Office says the shooting Officials: 10-year-old fatally shot in Newark

A 10-year-old boy suffered a fatal gunshot wound early Saturday morning in Newark, officials say.

Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to News12 is free for Optimum, Comcast®, Time Warner® and Service Electric℠ video customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE