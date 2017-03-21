You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

NEWARK - The father of a 10-year-old boy who was accidentally shot by another child in Newark was arrested and charged for allegedly assaulting a police officer who responded to the shooting.

William Lowther was charged Tuesday with assaulting an officer and criminal mischief.

Lowther’s son, Josiah Coleman, died Saturday when he was accidentally shot by an 11-year-old inside a home on the 1800 block of South 10th Street.

Coleman had recently moved to Pennsylvania but was in Newark visiting his father for a birthday party.