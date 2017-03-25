Family, friends say final goodbye to fallen FDNY EMT

Updated

THE BRONX - Hundreds were on hand to honor an FDNY EMT who died tragically in the line of duty earlier this month.

A funeral service was held for Yadira Arroyo Saturday at Saint Nicholas of Tolentine Church on University Avenue in the Bronx.

The 44-year-old's family has seen an outpouring of support since she was tragically killed on March 16.

Police say Jose Gonzalez stole her ambulance and ran her over while he was high on drugs.

The 25-year-old is facing a slew of charges including murder, manslaughter and robbery. His lawyer says he is mentally ill and did not act intentionally.

The mother of five worked as an EMT for 14 years working out of EMS Station 26 in the Bronx.

Her coworkers say Arroyo was a motherly figure in their EMT station and that she will be dearly missed.

 

