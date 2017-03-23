Family escapes car stuck on tracks before it’s hit by train

You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

LONG BRANCH - A family escaped serious injury after their car became stuck on train tracks and was hit by a train.

Police say it happened on Brighton Avenue in Long Branch Thursday evening. The road near the tracks was closed to traffic due to construction, but police say the family went around the barrier because they thought they were going into a parking lot. The car ended up stuck on the tracks.

The family was able to get out and call police, who alerted the train’s engineer. The train was able to slow down, but still ended up hitting the car. No passengers were hurt.

The crashed caused service on the North Jersey Coast Line to be suspended for a time, but trains were running again just before 11 p.m. New Jersey Transit says that residual delays were possible.