Family escapes car stuck on tracks before it’s hit by train

A family escaped serious injury after their car became stuck on train tracks and was hit by a train.

A North Jersey Coast Line train struck a car in Long Branch. The family was able to escape.

A North Jersey Coast Line train struck a car in Long Branch. The family was able to escape. (3/23/17)

Like Tweet
Share Pin Email
0 Comments
Updated

LONG BRANCH - A family escaped serious injury after their car became stuck on train tracks and was hit by a train.

Police say it happened on Brighton Avenue in Long Branch Thursday evening. The road near the tracks was closed to traffic due to construction, but police say the family went around the barrier because they thought they were going into a parking lot. The car ended up stuck on the tracks.

The family was able to get out and call police, who alerted the train’s engineer. The train was able to slow down, but still ended up hitting the car. No passengers were hurt.

The crashed caused service on the North Jersey Coast Line to be suspended for a time, but trains were running again just before 11 p.m. New Jersey Transit says that residual delays were possible.

Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter

advertisement | advertise on News 12

Trending Video

A North Jersey Coast Line train struck a 1 Family escapes car before it's hit by train
VIDEO: Sneak peek at new Seaside Heights roller 2 VIDEO: Sneak peek of new Seaside Heights roller coaster
VIDEO: Deal reached on Rockland sheriff's deputies contract 3 VIDEO: Deal reached on Rockland sheriff's deputies contract
A 19-year-old dual U.S.-Israeli citizen covers his face 4 Israel police arrest suspect in threats on US Jewish targets
VIDEO: Yonkers Mayor Spano delivers State of the 5 VIDEO: Yonkers Mayor Spano delivers State of the City address, Part 1

advertisement | advertise on News 12

Features

It's good to know you have Walt Kane Kane in Your Corner

It's good to know you have Walt Kane in your corner.

On The Road On The Road

News 12 takes a look at the hottest Tech Check

Eric Landskroner has a look at the latest gadgets and biggest stories in tech.

News 12 On the Scene

Check out these exclusive videos from New Jersey celebs!

Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to News12 is free for Optimum, Comcast®, Time Warner® and Service Electric℠ video customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE