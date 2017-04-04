You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

BRICK TOWNSHIP - Two New Jersey families are accusing an Ocean County pet store of selling them sick puppies who died soon after they were brought home.

Both puppies were purchased in March from Breeders Association of America on Route 70 in Brick Township.

The Macaluso family says that they purchased their dog Brody from the shop on March 9. They say they noticed that he was sick soon after.

“He stopped eating and drinking,” says Valerie Macaluso. “He was vomiting, really bad diarrhea like I’ve never seen.”

Brody died a week later.

“We fell in love with him in four days,” Macaluso says through tears. “I didn’t know it was possible.”

The Reeves family bought their dog Cooper from Breeders Association of America last week. They say Cooper showed symptoms similar to Brody.

“He started vomiting and diarrhea, and I brought him to a vet [who] said [Cooper] was unfit for sale,” says Anne Reeves.

It is believed that both dogs died of parvo, a highly contagious and fatal virus. A former Breeders Association of America employee tells News 12 New Jersey that many of the dogs arrive at the shop already sick and are kept in unsanitary conditions.

“It was very dirty. We always had to clean extra. The dogs were always sick,” the former employee, who wished to remain anonymous says. “They stacked the cages up on top of one another and the sick dogs are in there."

The store manager would not comment on the accusations of the former employee.

Dr. Adam Christman, co-chief of staff at the Bricktown Animal Hospital, says he treats sick dogs that come from this store often.

“I have seen a lack of consistency in the vaccine protocol and that's important because that's how it sets up shop for infectious diseases, such as a parvo virus and other types of infectious diseases that can happen,” Christman says.

The Ocean County Board of Health last inspected the store in January and found no violations. A spokesperson tells News 12 that they are taking these reports seriously and want to hear from others who may have purchased sick dogs from the store.