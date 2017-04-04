Families accuse Breeders Association of America of selling diseased puppies that died

Two New Jersey families are accusing an Ocean County pet store of selling them sick puppies who died soon after they were brought home.

The Reeves family purchased Cooper from Breeders Association of America in Brick Township. Cooper died soon after he was brought home. Several others families have complained about purchasing sick dogs from the shop. The Ocean County Board of Health is investigating.

The Reeves family purchased Cooper from Breeders Association of America in Brick Township. Cooper died soon after he was brought home. Several others families have complained about purchasing sick dogs from the shop. The Ocean County Board of Health is investigating. (4:13 PM)

Like Tweet
Share Pin Email
0 Comments

BRICK TOWNSHIP - Two New Jersey families are accusing an Ocean County pet store of selling them sick puppies who died soon after they were brought home.

Both puppies were purchased in March from Breeders Association of America on Route 70 in Brick Township.

The Macaluso family says that they purchased their dog Brody from the shop on March 9. They say they noticed that he was sick soon after.

“He stopped eating and drinking,” says Valerie Macaluso. “He was vomiting, really bad diarrhea like I’ve never seen.”

Brody died a week later.

“We fell in love with him in four days,” Macaluso says through tears. “I didn’t know it was possible.”

The Reeves family bought their dog Cooper from Breeders Association of America last week. They say Cooper showed symptoms similar to Brody.

“He started vomiting and diarrhea, and I brought him to a vet [who] said [Cooper] was unfit for sale,” says Anne Reeves.

It is believed that both dogs died of parvo, a highly contagious and fatal virus. A former Breeders Association of America employee tells News 12 New Jersey that many of the dogs arrive at the shop already sick and are kept in unsanitary conditions.

“It was very dirty. We always had to clean extra. The dogs were always sick,” the former employee, who wished to remain anonymous says. “They stacked the cages up on top of one another and the sick dogs are in there."

The store manager would not comment on the accusations of the former employee.

Dr. Adam Christman, co-chief of staff at the Bricktown Animal Hospital, says he treats sick dogs that come from this store often.

“I have seen a lack of consistency in the vaccine protocol and that's important because that's how it sets up shop for infectious diseases, such as a parvo virus and other types of infectious diseases that can happen,” Christman says.

The Ocean County Board of Health last inspected the store in January and found no violations. A spokesperson tells News 12 that they are taking these reports seriously and want to hear from others who may have purchased sick dogs from the store.

Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter

More on this topic

advertisement | advertise on News 12

Trending Video

A New Jersey state trooper was injured Monday 1 State trooper injured in crash on I-78 in Warren Township
Commuters to face reduced New Jersey Transit service 2 Commuters face reduced NJ Transit service following train derailment
Heavy rain already causing flooding in Newark 3 Heavy rain already causing flooding in Newark
A run-down section of Long Branch is finally 4 Work continues to remove vacant buildings in Long Branch
Chevy is working on a vehicle for the 5 Tech Check - April 3, 2017

advertisement | advertise on News 12

Features

It's good to know you have Walt Kane Kane in Your Corner

It's good to know you have Walt Kane in your corner.

On The Road On The Road

News 12 takes a look at the hottest Tech Check

Eric Landskroner has a look at the latest gadgets and biggest stories in tech.

News 12 On the Scene

Check out these exclusive videos from New Jersey celebs!

Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to News12 is free for Optimum, Comcast®, Time Warner® and Service Electric℠ video customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE