Falling tree critically injures Oakland woman in Mahwah

You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

MAHWAH - A 26-year-old woman from Oakland was critically injured Wednesday when a 100-foot-tall tree fell onto her Hyundai Elantra while she was inside.

Mahwah police say the incident happened near 888 Ramapo Valley Road in Mahwah around 2:30 p.m.

Police say the woman suffered facial and internal injuries and was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center.

It was not immediately known what caused the tree to fall, but police say wind gusts in the area were around 35-40 mph at the time of the crash.