HILLSBOROUGH - Thursday will be the third time in a week New Jersey gets pummeled with rain.

In Hillsborough, the Millstone River is expected to flood, and several rivers and creeks are already at high levels due to of all the rain.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the river could hit its flood stage of nine feet Friday morning. It could rise seven more inches above that by Friday afternoon, which translates into moderate flooding.

Last Saturday, heavy rain caused the Millstone River to flood, shutting down a roadway.

Other rivers at risk of flooding include some areas along the Passaic, Rockaway, Pompton, Ramapo, Raritan, and Delaware rivers. Assunpink and Rancocas Creeks are also at risk.