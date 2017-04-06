Expected heavy rain prompts flooding concerns in areas around NJ, including Millstone River

Thursday will be the third time in a week New Jersey gets pummeled with rain.

Expected heavy rain prompts flooding concerns in areas around New Jersey, including Millstone River

Expected heavy rain prompts flooding concerns in areas around New Jersey, including Millstone River (8:49 AM)

Like Tweet
Share Pin Email
0 Comments
Updated

HILLSBOROUGH - Thursday will be the third time in a week New Jersey gets pummeled with rain.

In Hillsborough, the Millstone River is expected to flood, and several rivers and creeks are already at high levels due to of all the rain.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the river could hit its flood stage of nine feet Friday morning. It could rise seven more inches above that by Friday afternoon, which translates into moderate flooding.

Last Saturday, heavy rain caused the Millstone River to flood, shutting down a roadway.

Other rivers at risk of flooding include some areas along the Passaic, Rockaway, Pompton, Ramapo, Raritan, and Delaware rivers. Assunpink and Rancocas Creeks are also at risk. 

Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter

More on this topic

advertisement | advertise on News 12

Trending Video

Gov. Christie halts payment to Amtrak following Monday's 1 Modified NJ Transit train schedules expected to last for one more day
There is the potential for the Hackensack River 2 Heavy rain expected Thursday prompts flooding concerns
3 VIDEO: Missing cat returns to Wanaque home after 2 years
4 VIDEO: Brick pet store allegedly sells sick puppies
Gov. Christie halts payment to Amtrak following Monday's 5 Gov. Christie halts payment to Amtrak following derailment

advertisement | advertise on News 12

More News

Forecast: Heavy rains, strong winds expected Thursday Forecast: Heavy rains, strong winds expected Thursday

Rain fell across the Garden State this morning, and the wet weather is expected to

There is the potential for the Hackensack River Heavy rain expected Thursday prompts flooding concerns

Heavy rains expected to come to New Jersey Thursday have caused concern for residents along

Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to News12 is free for Optimum, Comcast®, Time Warner® and Service Electric℠ video customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE