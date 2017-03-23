Exotic Savannah cat found wandering Mill Street in Paterson

An exotic animal was found wandering the streets of Paterson Thursday.

This exotic Savannah cat was found wandering Mill Street in Paterson. Officials believe it is someone's pet that escaped.

This exotic Savannah cat was found wandering Mill Street in Paterson. Officials believe it is someone's pet that escaped. (3/23/17)

0 Comments

PATERSON - An exotic animal was found wandering the streets of Paterson Thursday.

Paterson animal control officers found the Savannah cat wandering around Mill Street. A Savannah cat is said to be a cross between a domestic cat and a serval, which is an African cat.

The animal was tranquilized and brought to Wildlife Freedom in Wanaque. It is said to be in perfect health.

“I’m sure it was somebody’s pet. They’re very expensive cats to purchase,” says Wildlife Freedom owner Dee Garbowski. “You can almost walk them around on a leash like a dog. I did a lot of research, but we’ll see that happens.”

Officials say that a Savannah cat could cost more than $20,000. The animal will stay under the care of Wildlife Freedom for the time being. If the proper owner is not found, the group will work to place it in a new home.

