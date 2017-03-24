Ex-Union City resident accused of tricking teens into online sex acts

TRENTON - Authorities say a Florida man and former Union City resident has been charged with blackmailing five teenage girls to pose nude and engage in sexual conduct on web cameras.

New Jersey Attorney General Christopher Porrino announced the grand jury indictment Thursday against 28-year-old Daniel Derringer III, of Lake Worth, Florida.

Porrino says Derringer posed online as a young girl to trick teen girls into exposing themselves on their web cameras. Investigators say he threatened to post those images online if the girls did not engage in further sexual conduct.

Dillinger declined to comment about the new round of charges, which come four years after he was originally charged in the case.

He was ordered to appear in court at a later date to be arraigned on child pornography and extortion charges.

The Associated Press wire services helped contribute to this report.