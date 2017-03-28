Ex-Revel casino launches play-bets site despite not reopening

Atlantic City's former Revel casino remains shut, but it's gathering potential customers in case it ever does open.

Ex-Revel casino launches a play-bets site despite not

Ex-Revel casino launches a play-bets site despite not reopening yet. (Credit: File photo)

0 Comments

Owner Glenn Straub says that he plans to reopen the casino under the new name Ten. The casino has launched a free-play, just-for-fun gambling site at https://play.tenacnj.com.

Owner Glenn Straub says that he plans to reopen the casino under the new name Ten. The casino has launched a free-play, just-for-fun gambling site at https://play.tenacnj.com.

The site allows visitors to register and receive credits for online slot machines and table games, just the same as New Jersey's regulated internet gambling sites.

No money changes hands, although players can buy credits after their free ones expire.

Straub is suing state gambling regulators, arguing he doesn't need a casino license because he has hired Connecticut developer Robert Landino to run the casino.

Neither man has yet applied for an internet gambling license. But Straub says he expects Landino will do so.

Landino would not reveal his plans.

The Associated Pres wire services contributed to this report.

