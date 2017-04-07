MILFORD, Pa. - State police troopers are telling a jury what they found inside the northeastern Pennsylvania home of an anti-government sharpshooter charged in a deadly 2014 ambush that killed one trooper and injured another.



Troopers say they recovered a U.S. Army manual called "Sniper Training and Employment" from Eric Frein's bedroom, as well as hundreds of rounds of ammunition that prosecutors displayed for the jury. The ammunition had the same markings as the shell casings recovered from the scene of the ambush.



The testimony came Friday on the fourth day of Frein's trial. Testimony was delayed a few hours on Thursday after Frein was taken to a hospital.

Eric Frein's parents said they were told Frein fell while brushing his teeth and hit his head.



Frein could face a death sentence if he's convicted of killing Cpl. Bryon Dickson II and critically wounding Trooper Alex Douglass during a late-night shift change at the Blooming Grove state police barracks. Frein was captured following a 48-day manhunt.