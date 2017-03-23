Elizabeth city officials to crack down on using objects to reserve parking spots

Elizabeth city officials are set to crack down today on the practice of saving public parking spots with furniture and other objects.

Elizabeth city officials to crack down on using objects to reserve parking spots

Elizabeth city officials to crack down on using objects to reserve parking spots (3/23/17)

Like Tweet
Share Pin Email
0 Comments

ELIZABETH - Elizabeth city officials are set to crack down today on the practice of saving public parking spots with furniture and other objects.

For the most part, the snow has already melted, but waste haulers will still pick up and toss any leftover furniture out on the streets.

The parking issue isn't unique to Elizabeth, and it actually happens in quite a few towns across New Jersey.

But city officials say the practice simply isn't allowed and it won't be condoned. It makes both parking and snow removal even more difficult when there is stuff in the way.

City officials made the announcement through social media Monday, saying crews will be cleaning the streets of furniture and other objects beginning Thursday. 

Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter

advertisement | advertise on News 12

Trending Video

Prominent cancer doctor at Mountainside Hospital fatally struck 1 Prominent cancer doctor struck, killed in Essex Fells
Arthur Morgan III, of Eatontown, is accused of 2 Lawyer: Dad doesn't deny tossing toddler in creek
Cranford facility combines salt caves, float pods to 3 Cranford facility combines salt caves, float pods to help decompress muscles
4 VIDEO: Toddler's mom testifies in trial
Nassau Police say a Hempstead man has been 5 Police: Man arrested for sex assault of child, stabbing 2 women

advertisement | advertise on News 12

More News

Officials: No more using furniture, other objects to Officials: No more using objects to reserve spots in Elizabeth

There will be no more using furniture or other objects to save a parking spot

Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to News12 is free for Optimum, Comcast®, Time Warner® and Service Electric℠ video customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE