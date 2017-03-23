You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

ELIZABETH - Elizabeth city officials are set to crack down today on the practice of saving public parking spots with furniture and other objects.

For the most part, the snow has already melted, but waste haulers will still pick up and toss any leftover furniture out on the streets.

The parking issue isn't unique to Elizabeth, and it actually happens in quite a few towns across New Jersey.

But city officials say the practice simply isn't allowed and it won't be condoned. It makes both parking and snow removal even more difficult when there is stuff in the way.

City officials made the announcement through social media Monday, saying crews will be cleaning the streets of furniture and other objects beginning Thursday.