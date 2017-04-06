You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

JERSEY CITY - Two men charged with starting a fire last month in Union City that killed a 1-year-old boy appeared in court this morning.

Eddie Gonzalez Sr. and Edwin Diaz have been charged with causing widespread damage and creating a risk of widespread injury or damage.

Gonzalez suffered major burns while trying to save his son, Eddie Gonzalez Jr.

There are still no details on how exactly the fire started in the back room of the Gonzalez apartment on Summit Ave in Union City.

The family of four lived there, including the mother and a 5-month-old. Both were able to escape.

The fire not only destroyed the Gonzalez apartment, but eight other buildings and a church.

Their next court date is scheduled for June 1.

If convicted, the two men face up to five years in prison.