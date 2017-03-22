Eatontown man accused of downloading, distributing child pornography

A man from Eatontown has been arrested and charged with downloading and distributing child pornography.

FREEHOLD - A man from Eatontown has been arrested and charged with downloading and distributing child pornography.

According to the Monmouth County prosecutor, Richard Baine, 33, downloaded and distributed child pornography using a computer file-sharing program.

Baine could face up to 10 years in prison if he’s convicted.

