News Eatontown man accused of downloading, distributing child pornography A man from Eatontown has been arrested and charged with downloading and distributing child pornography. Eatontown man accused of downloading, distributing child pornography March 22, 2017 1:21 PM FREEHOLD - A man from Eatontown has been arrested and charged with downloading and distributing child pornography. According to the Monmouth County prosecutor, Richard Baine, 33, downloaded and distributed child pornography using a computer file-sharing program. Baine could face up to 10 years in prison if he's convicted.