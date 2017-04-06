E. coli contamination prompts boil water advisory for several northern New Jersey towns

Boil water advisories were issued for Glen Rock, Ridgewood and Wyckoff. (Credit: File photo)

RIDGEWOOD - The detection of E. coli in a northern New Jersey groundwater source has prompted a boil water advisory for residents.

Ridgewood Water says that people who live in Glen Rock, Ridgewood and Wyckoff are under the advisory.  People in those towns are urged to bring their drinking water to a rolling boil for one minute before they use it to drink, wash food, clean dishes or brush their teeth.

Ridgewood water says that the groundwater source is disinfected before it reaches consumers and that no distribution samples have tested positive for any bacteria.

Officials say that the boil water advisory will last until they are confident that there are no more health concerns.

More information about the advisory can be found at Ridgewood Water’s website.

