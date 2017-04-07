Driver using phone hits NJ cop enforcing distracted-driving law

You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

HOWELL - A New Jersey police officer enforcing a statewide crackdown on distracted drivers Wednesday was hit by a driver using a cellphone as a navigation device.

Howell Officer Michael Moore was driving a marked police car when he was struck by a car that failed to stop at a stop sign.

"This could've been a lot worse,” Moore said. “I was just thankful I was able to go home.”

Moore said he was driving on West Farm Road at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, looking for distracted drivers when his vehicle was hit.

“It happened that fast. I saw a flash, heard the crash and the car spun around,” he said.

Police said a tan Subaru driven by Greg Nayvelt, 80, blew the stop sign and was broadsided by the patrol car. Officials said Nayvelt had his cellphone in his hand.

Nayvelt and his wife were taken to a hospital and treated for minor injuries and Moore suffered a hand injury, Howell Police Chief Andrew Kudrick said.

Kudrick said "ironically, Patrolman Moore was enforcing the statewide ‘U Drive, U Text, U Pay’ campaign" when he was hit and the campaign fliers were strewn about his vehicle afterward.

According to the Division of Highway Traffic Safety, there were 604 traffic fatalities in New Jersey in 2016 that were often a result of distracted driving. In 2015, the number was 562.

Motorists are reminded to report a distracted driver by dialing #77. At $200, it’s a hefty ticket that has turned some people off driving and texting.

"Oh yes, I used to but not anymore - not after two tickets that I got. I learned my lesson,” said motorist Jimmy Penoglou, who was ticketed for eating while driving.

Authorities said the driver who ran the stop sign and struck the police vehicle is being charged with distracted driving and running a stop sign.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.