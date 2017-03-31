Driver of blue Volvo steals work boots from firefighter’s truck during Red Bank fire

A house fire in Red Bank that forced a man to jump from the burning home was also the scene of a theft.

RED BANK - A house fire in Red Bank that forced a man to jump from the burning home was also the scene of a theft. 

The home on East Leonard Street was demolished following Thursday’s fire after officials deemed it unsafe. 

But according to Sea Bright Fire Rescue, the driver of a blue Volvo stole work boots from a firefighter's truck during the fire. The volunteer fire crew posted some photos on their Facebook. 

The team was one of several crews who responded. 

Authorities say the man, who was rescued, sustained a back and a foot injury but is expected to recover. Four firefighters also suffered minor injuries, two of them were treated at a hospital.

There is no word yet on how the fire started, but it does not appear to be suspicious.

The investigation is still active.

The Red Cross is helping a family of five who used to live here.

