Drawing found at Kearny High School to prompt police presence this morning

Students at Kearny High School will see more police officers than usual this morning after two drawings put up a red flag for officials at

Drawing found at Kearny High School to prompt police presence this morning

Drawing found at Kearny High School to prompt police presence this morning (4/3/17)

Like Tweet
Share Pin Email
0 Comments
Updated

KEARNY - Students at Kearny High School will see more police officers than usual this morning after two drawings put up a red flag for officials at the school.

According to an alert sent to parents, the superintendent says a teacher found a drawing with two stick figures two months ago. One had a gun pointing at the other. The drawing mentioned April 3.

In another incident, a Facebook message was posted in a student's writing assignment. The superintendent referred to the message as alarming but it did not contain a threat.

Kearny police fully investigated and found no credible threat.

In a message posted on the district website, Superintendent Patricia Blood says, "The regular school day including PAARC testing and after school activities will take place as usual and as we do throughout the school year, we will be vigilant in monitoring access to all of our school buildings. We want to assure parents that their children's safety is our top priority. The regular school day including PAARC testing and after school activities will take place as usual and as we do throughout the school year, we will be vigilant in monitoring access to all of our school buildings. We want to assure parents that their children's safety is our top priority."

Officials say the increased police presence is just a precaution.

Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter

advertisement | advertise on News 12

Trending Video

Police looking for driver who hit two people, 1 Driver hits two people, takes off in North Bergen
A run-down section of Long Branch is finally 2 Work continues to remove vacant buildings in Long Branch
Drawing found at Kearny High School to prompt 3 Drawing found at Kearny HS to prompt police presence
Witnesses say that a body was removed from 4 Witnesses: Body removed from 2-family Linden home
News 12 Long Island's Erin Colton was live 5 Mets opening day 2017

advertisement | advertise on News 12

Features

It's good to know you have Walt Kane Kane in Your Corner

It's good to know you have Walt Kane in your corner.

On The Road On The Road

News 12 takes a look at the hottest Tech Check

Eric Landskroner has a look at the latest gadgets and biggest stories in tech.

News 12 On the Scene

Check out these exclusive videos from New Jersey celebs!

Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to News12 is free for Optimum, Comcast®, Time Warner® and Service Electric℠ video customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE