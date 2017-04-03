Drawing found at Kearny High School prompts police presence

You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

KEARNY - Students at Kearny High School saw more police officers than usual Monday after two drawings put up a red flag for officials at the school.

According to an alert sent to parents, the superintendent says a teacher found a drawing with two stick figures two months ago. One had a gun pointing at the other. The drawing mentioned April 3.

In another incident, a Facebook message was posted in a student's writing assignment. The superintendent referred to the message as alarming but it did not contain a threat.

Kearny police fully investigated and found no credible threat.

In a message posted on the district website, Superintendent Patricia Blood says, "The regular school day including PAARC testing and after school activities will take place as usual and as we do throughout the school year, we will be vigilant in monitoring access to all of our school buildings. We want to assure parents that their children's safety is our top priority."

Officials say the increased police presence was just a precaution.