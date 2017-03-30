Dover launches the Street Smart Dover campaign to help lessen number of pedestrian fatalities in New Jersey

The town of Dover has launched a new campaign to help lessen the number of pedestrian fatalities in the Garden State.

Dover launches the Street Smart Dover campaign to

Dover launches the Street Smart Dover campaign to help lessen number of pedestrian fatalities in New Jersey (March 30, 2017 12:37 PM)

Like Tweet
Share Pin Email
0 Comments

The town of Dover has launched a new campaign to help lessen the number of pedestrian fatalities in the Garden State.

New Jersey ranks sixth in the nation in pedestrian fatalities, according to federal studies. That's one death every two and a half days and 11 injuries on a daily basis. Dover ranks second in Morris County in pedestrian-related crashes. Between 2012 and 2014, there have been...

Content Preview This content is exclusive for Optimum, Time Warner® and Comcast® customers with access to News 12.

Already registered or an Optimum customer?
Log in
Time Warner®, Comcast® or Service ElectricSM customer?
Create an account
Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter

advertisement | advertise on News 12

Trending Video

A bobcat that was struck by car was 1 Bobcat struck by car released back into wild
Man arrested in shooting involving Fetty Wap now 2 Man arrested in shooting involving Fetty Wap facing robbery charges
Ella Glenn is today's Scholar Athlete. 3 Scholar Athlete - Ella Glenn
Dover launches the Street Smart Dover campaign to 4 Dover launches new campaign to lessen number of pedestrian fatalities
News 12 New Jersey - Weather On The 5 New Jersey Weather Forecast

advertisement | advertise on News 12

Features

It's good to know you have Walt Kane Kane in Your Corner

It's good to know you have Walt Kane in your corner.

On The Road On The Road

News 12 takes a look at the hottest Tech Check

Eric Landskroner has a look at the latest gadgets and biggest stories in tech.

News 12 On the Scene

Check out these exclusive videos from New Jersey celebs!