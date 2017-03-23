Documentary to feature New Jersey at-risk youth program PEI Kids

A Mercer County nonprofit organization that advocates for at-risk youth will be featured in a new documentary film.

A new documentary will feature a New Jersey at-risk youth program called PEI Kids.

A new documentary will feature a New Jersey at-risk youth program called PEI Kids. (3/23/17)

Like Tweet
Share Pin Email
0 Comments

TRENTON - A Mercer County nonprofit organization that advocates for at-risk youth will be featured in a new documentary film.

Lawrenceville’s PEI Kids has been helping New Jersey’s younger residents for decades. The documentary will be a part of the Garden State Film Festival.

“To focus on positive things, which they have a lot, is what this film is about,” says the film’s director Joseph Halsey.

PEI Kids has been serving Mercer County for about 30 years. It has graduated hundreds of at-risk young adults. Some were court ordered to attend the classes and counseling offered by the program after they were arrested. Others, like Nijah Ellison, chose to come on their own.

“The people I used to hang with, they would do bad stuff, but I’d probably follow what they were doing,” Ellison says.

Instead of turning down a bad path, Ellison says that she chose to come to the program.

“I’m very proud of myself because if I wasn’t to come here, I’d have been down a while different road.

Rob Fiorello is the head of the juvenile intervention program.  

“It’s always a consistent message. We believe in you. We may not believe in the things you do. We may not like the things you do. But we believe in you,” he says.

The juvenile outreach program is only part of what PEI Kids does. It also helps victims of child and sex abuse, offers programs in school safety and bullying and helps reunite families in trouble.

Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter

advertisement | advertise on News 12

Trending Video

A North Jersey Coast Line train struck a 1 Family escapes car before it's hit by train
VIDEO: Sneak peek at new Seaside Heights roller 2 VIDEO: Sneak peek of new Seaside Heights roller coaster
VIDEO: Deal reached on Rockland sheriff's deputies contract 3 VIDEO: Deal reached on Rockland sheriff's deputies contract
A 19-year-old dual U.S.-Israeli citizen covers his face 4 Israel police arrest suspect in threats on US Jewish targets
VIDEO: Yonkers Mayor Spano delivers State of the 5 VIDEO: Yonkers Mayor Spano delivers State of the City address, Part 1

advertisement | advertise on News 12

Features

It's good to know you have Walt Kane Kane in Your Corner

It's good to know you have Walt Kane in your corner.

On The Road On The Road

News 12 takes a look at the hottest Tech Check

Eric Landskroner has a look at the latest gadgets and biggest stories in tech.

News 12 On the Scene

Check out these exclusive videos from New Jersey celebs!

Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to News12 is free for Optimum, Comcast®, Time Warner® and Service Electric℠ video customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE