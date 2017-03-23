You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

TRENTON - A Mercer County nonprofit organization that advocates for at-risk youth will be featured in a new documentary film.

Lawrenceville’s PEI Kids has been helping New Jersey’s younger residents for decades. The documentary will be a part of the Garden State Film Festival.

“To focus on positive things, which they have a lot, is what this film is about,” says the film’s director Joseph Halsey.

PEI Kids has been serving Mercer County for about 30 years. It has graduated hundreds of at-risk young adults. Some were court ordered to attend the classes and counseling offered by the program after they were arrested. Others, like Nijah Ellison, chose to come on their own.

“The people I used to hang with, they would do bad stuff, but I’d probably follow what they were doing,” Ellison says.

Instead of turning down a bad path, Ellison says that she chose to come to the program.

“I’m very proud of myself because if I wasn’t to come here, I’d have been down a while different road.

Rob Fiorello is the head of the juvenile intervention program.

“It’s always a consistent message. We believe in you. We may not believe in the things you do. We may not like the things you do. But we believe in you,” he says.

The juvenile outreach program is only part of what PEI Kids does. It also helps victims of child and sex abuse, offers programs in school safety and bullying and helps reunite families in trouble.