Devils end season without making playoffs for the fifth year in a row

NEWARK - The New Jersey Devils ended their season without making it to the playoffs for the fifth year in a row.

Players cleared out the locker room Tuesday while they expressed their frustrations with the season. Captain Andy Green says that the team needs to earn back respect.

Goalie Cory Schneider says that earning back that respect will start with him. Schneider did not have a good season this year, giving up more goals than ever before.

“It was a new position for me this season, just not being my best,” he says.

“When the puck drops, there’s got to be a certain level of drive in every player to compete 82 games,” says head coach John Hynes. “That was something we lacked at times this year.”

New team member Taylor Hall, the sole Devils player to make the NHL All-Star team this year, says that his first year in New Jersey was “awesome” except for the results on the ice.

"I thought we were gonna be close to a playoff spot. I thought we were gonna be a team that the last two weeks of the season [was] really clawing and scratching for wins,” Hall says.

The Devils ended their season with a 4-1 loss against the Detroit Red Wings. The team ranked last in the 16-team Eastern Conference.

