Democrats challenge Christie action loosening gun carry rule

New Jersey Democrats are taking legal action against the Christie administration over regulations loosening restrictions on citizens seeking gun carry permits.

NJ Democrats challenged Gov. Christie's action loosening gun

NJ Democrats challenged Gov. Christie's action loosening gun carry rules. (Credit: File photo)

Like Tweet
Share Pin Email
0 Comments

TRENTON - New Jersey Democrats are taking legal action against the Christie administration over regulations loosening restrictions on citizens seeking gun carry permits.

The Democrat-led Legislature announced Monday that it filed a suit in Superior Court on Friday.

The lawsuit stems from resolutions that lawmakers passed last month saying that that Gov. Chris Christie’s new rule was contrary to legislative intent. The suit seeks a stay of the new rule.

Christie's change meant that officials can now consider evidence of "serious threats" that are not directed specifically at a person when they consider permit applications.

The Republican governor's announcement surprised Democrats who thought they had blocked the proposal last year.

The governor’s office didn't immediately respond to a request for comment, but the governor previously vowed to fight the legislators' effort.

The Associated Press wire services contributed to this report.

Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter

advertisement | advertise on News 12

Trending Video

A New Jersey state trooper was injured Monday 1 State trooper injured in crash on I-78 in Warren Township
2 VIDEO: Brick pet store allegedly sells sick puppies
The Reeves family purchased Cooper from Breeders Association 3 Original Version: Families accuse pet stop of selling diseased puppies
Heavy rain already causing flooding in Newark 4 Heavy rain already causing flooding in Newark
A run-down section of Long Branch is finally 5 Work continues to remove vacant buildings in Long Branch

advertisement | advertise on News 12

More News

Vetoed domestic violence gun bill heads back to Vetoed domestic violence gun bill heads back to Christie

A bill requiring domestic abusers to surrender their guns is on its way back to

Gov. Chris Christie says he will block legislative Gov. Christie to block changes to gun laws

Gov. Chris Christie says he will block legislative changes to the state's gun permitting process.

Some NJ lawmakers want to block a change Democrats seek to block Christie's gun regulation change

New Jersey lawmakers have announced an effort to block Gov. Chris Christie's change to state

Gov. Chris Christie declined to sign a gun Officers criticize Christie for gun bill veto

Gov. Chris Christie declined to sign a gun bill that would have kept guns from

Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to News12 is free for Optimum, Comcast®, Time Warner® and Service Electric℠ video customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE