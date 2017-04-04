Democrats challenge Christie action loosening gun carry rule

TRENTON - New Jersey Democrats are taking legal action against the Christie administration over regulations loosening restrictions on citizens seeking gun carry permits.

The Democrat-led Legislature announced Monday that it filed a suit in Superior Court on Friday.

The lawsuit stems from resolutions that lawmakers passed last month saying that that Gov. Chris Christie’s new rule was contrary to legislative intent. The suit seeks a stay of the new rule.

Christie's change meant that officials can now consider evidence of "serious threats" that are not directed specifically at a person when they consider permit applications.

The Republican governor's announcement surprised Democrats who thought they had blocked the proposal last year.

The governor’s office didn't immediately respond to a request for comment, but the governor previously vowed to fight the legislators' effort.

The Associated Press wire services contributed to this report.