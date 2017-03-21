Deer rescued from icy Roxbury Township pond released back into the wild

A deer saved by first responders in a dramatic rescue from an icy pond over the weekend has been released back into the wild.

The deer rescued from an icy Roxbury Township pond was released a back into the wild after recovering from injuries.

The Antler Ridge Wildlife Sanctuary in Warren County tells News 12 New Jersey that the doe was let back into the wilderness and ran off with a local herd. It had been recovering from some injuries it sustained prior to the rescue.

The Roxbury Township Fire Department and Office of Emergency Management rescued the deer from an icy pond Sunday morning. The deer had apparently gotten stuck on the ice Saturday.

First responders tried to use an amphibious rescue craft to save the deer, but it overturned in the pond during the rescue and sank to the bottom of the pond. All the rescuers were able to make it out safely.

Crews were finally able to reach the deer and brought it back to shore. 

The doe was treated by veterinarians and allowed to recover before it was released back into the woods.

