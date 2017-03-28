Decision expected this afternoon on possible Westminster Choir College closing in Princeton

Westminster Choir College has been a part of Princeton's musical history for decades, but soon the school might have to close its doors due to

LAWRENCEVILLE - Westminster Choir College has been a part of Princeton's musical history for decades, but soon the school might have to close its doors due to funding.

A couple hundred students and faculty members from the college protested this morning at Rider University.

Last year Rider, its parent institution, announced the sale of the college so the university can use the money to finance new buildings on the main campus in Lawrenceville.

Last month, the choir held a 24-hour performance to put pressure on the board.

Westminster has been located in Princeton since the early 1930s, and is home to about 450 students. The move would be devastating for many.

“We are more than a college, we are a community,” says senior Tyler Smalling. “We are the only choir college in the world.”

The board of trustees at Rider University will announce its decision later this afternoon. 

