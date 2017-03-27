Deceased 15-year-old boy saves nearly 100 lives after death

You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

WALL TOWNSHIP - A teenager from Wall Township is helping to save the lives of others, even after his death.

Luke Bautista, 15, died in an accident last May at his home, and his family decided to donate his organs.

For the first time, his family met the woman who received his pancreas at New Jersey Sharing Network.

Missy Masse, of Williamsport, Pennsylvania, says she needed a pancreas, and Luke's was a match.

"I realized it was Mother's Day and I was still here with my daughter as a mom and another mom was having to grieve to put her son at rest," says Masse.

His organs and tissues have helped save the lives of nearly 100 people