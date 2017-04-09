Deadly Egyptian church bombings have ripple effect in NJ

Two church bombings that struck Egypt during Palm Sunday services are having a ripple effect on some residents in New Jersey. The Palm Sunday services

Father Mark Hanna shared with News 12 photos of the destruction inside St. George Cathedral in Tanta, Egypt.

Father Mark Hanna shared with News 12 photos of the destruction inside St. George Cathedral in Tanta, Egypt.

EAST BRUNSWICK - Two church bombings that struck Egypt during Palm Sunday services are having a ripple effect on some residents in New Jersey.

The Palm Sunday services as St. Mary's Coptic Church in East Brunswick, which are usually light and celebratory, were somber due to the two attacks, which killed at least 44 people and injured more than 120 others.

Many of the congregants say they have been to the St. George Cathedral, where one of the attacks took place, and one congregant lost a relative.

Father Mark Hanna shared with News 12 photos of the destruction inside St. George Cathedral in Tanta, Egypt.

It's believed a bomb was placed under a chair close to the bishop while the church was filled and the choir singing.  

At St. Marks in Alexandria, a suicide bomber was caught on surveillance video trying to access the service. It's believed he was targeting the Coptic Orthodox pope who left minutes before the bomb went off. The Islamic State group is claiming responsibility.

St. Mary's Coptic Church members like Andrew Abdou say it changes everything around the mood of Holy Week, but he says they have long been targets of Muslim extremists.

"Somber sadness. I can't say it's disbelief because it happens so often.  Don't think people are going to be in shock,” he says.

Abdou said his parents were married in St. George Cathedral.

The message at services Sunday night will be one of unity and prayer for those lost.

 

