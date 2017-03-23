Day 5 of Short Hills mall murder trial focuses on cellphone records

The fifth day of the murder trial for one of the men accused of killing a Hoboken lawyer at The Mall at Short Hills in

Day 5 of Short Hills mall murder trial focuses on cellphone records

Day 5 of Short Hills mall murder trial focuses on cellphone records (12:16 PM)

Like Tweet
Share Pin Email
0 Comments

NEWARK - The fifth day of the murder trial for one of the men accused of killing a Hoboken lawyer at The Mall at Short Hills in 2013 focused on cellphone records.

Prosecutors say the records put murder suspect Basim Henry at the scene of the crime.

An FBI expert in cellphone forensics laid out data indicating that Henry was at the mall that night.

The expert also testified that the records show Henry and the alleged trigger man called or texted each other 369 times over three days, beginning the day of the murder.

Henry and three other men are accused of carjacking and killing Hoboken attorney Dustin Friedland in the parking garage of the mall on Dec. 15, 2013. Friedland and his wife were targeted for their Range Rover, according to investigators. Friedland's wife was not harmed.

The prosecution is expected to call a few more witnesses before resting its case. 

Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter

More on this topic

advertisement | advertise on News 12

Trending Video

Prominent cancer doctor at Mountainside Hospital fatally struck 1 Prominent cancer doctor struck, killed in Essex Fells
Arthur Morgan III, of Eatontown, is accused of 2 Lawyer: Dad doesn't deny tossing toddler in creek
Cranford facility combines salt caves, float pods to 3 Cranford facility combines salt caves, float pods to help decompress muscles
4 VIDEO: Toddler's mom testifies in trial
Nassau Police say a Hempstead man has been 5 Police: Man arrested for sex assault of child, stabbing 2 women

advertisement | advertise on News 12

More News

Dustin Friedland was shot and killed during an The murder at Short HIlls

Dustin Friedland was shot and killed in the parking lot of The Mall at Short

Dustin Friedland was shot and killed during an Timeline: The Murder at Short Hills

On Dec. 15, 2013 Dustin and Jamie Friedland were carjacked while in the parking structure

State medical examiner Andrew Falzon describes some evidence Day 2 of Short Hills mall murder trial focuses on investigation

Graphic details of the 2013 murder of Dustin Friedland at The Mall at Short Hills

Jamie Friedland describes the moments leading to her Widow describes moments leading to husband’s murder

The widow of a man shot and killed during a 2013 carjacking at the Mall

Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to News12 is free for Optimum, Comcast®, Time Warner® and Service Electric℠ video customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE