Day 5 of Short Hills mall murder trial focuses on cellphone records

You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

NEWARK - The fifth day of the murder trial for one of the men accused of killing a Hoboken lawyer at The Mall at Short Hills in 2013 focused on cellphone records.

Prosecutors say the records put murder suspect Basim Henry at the scene of the crime.

An FBI expert in cellphone forensics laid out data indicating that Henry was at the mall that night.

The expert also testified that the records show Henry and the alleged trigger man called or texted each other 369 times over three days, beginning the day of the murder.

Henry and three other men are accused of carjacking and killing Hoboken attorney Dustin Friedland in the parking garage of the mall on Dec. 15, 2013. Friedland and his wife were targeted for their Range Rover, according to investigators. Friedland's wife was not harmed.

The prosecution is expected to call a few more witnesses before resting its case.