NEWARK - The fourth day of the murder trial for one of the men accused of killing a Hoboken lawyer at the Mall at Short Hills focused on defendant Basim Henry’s interrogation.

Prosecutors played the jury a video recording of Henry’s interrogation hours after he was arrested at a Pennsylvania hotel. They say that Henry’s confession is on that tape.

Henry and three other men are accused of carjacking and killing Hoboken attorney Dustin Friedland in the parking garage of the mall on Dec. 15, 2013. Friedland and his wife were targeted for their Range Rover, according to investigators. Friedland’s wife was not harmed.

Henry admitted during the interrogation that he had gone out looking to steal cars prior to Friedland’s murder.

Video surveillance shows that Henry was at the Mall at Short Hills three days before the murder. Henry’s vehicle is seen following another Range Rover from the mall all the way to Exit 18W on the New Jersey Turnpike. Henry is heard on the interrogation denying that fact.

“Think really hard. Did you follow any other Range Rovers home prior to the murder?” he is asked.

“No,” he replies.

Prosecutors are expected to wrap up their case Thursday. They are expected to call the driver who was allegedly followed in her Range Rover days before Friedland’s murder as a witness.