NEWARK - The third day of the murder trial for one of the men accused of killing a Hoboken lawyer at the Mall at Short Hills focused on where defendant Basim Henry was right before and after the 2013 killing.

Essex County prosecutors worked to establish a timeline of events surrounding the murder of Dustin Friedland in December 2013.

The jury was shown a photo of Henry when he was arrested several days after the murder. They were also shown photographs of the Pennsylvania hotel room where he was arrested.

Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Detective Nicholas Rizzitello testified how he planted a GPS device on the SUV allegedly driven by Henry in an effort to track him down.

“We looked at the vehicle for a while. We sat there and did surveillance for a few hours. We made sure the area was safe for myself and Detective Glover,” he said on the witness stand. “I went under the vehicle, Detective Glover was the lookout for me and I successfully installed the tracker."

The jury was also shown surveillance footage from two Newark liquor stores. Prosecutors say that Henry could be seen in these videos purchasing alcohol before the killings. In the video, a man is wearing a maroon vest. A maroon vest was also presented in court Tuesday, which was confiscated during a search by police.

Henry and three other men are accused of carjacking and murdering Friedland in front of his wife. The couple was apparently targeted for their Range Rover. Prosecutors say that Henry was the getaway driver.

The other three suspects will be tried separately.