NEWARK - Prosecutors continue laying out the case against a man charged in the Mall at Short Hills carjacking and murder.

Its day three of the trial, and prosecutors were focused where Basim Henry was right before and right after the murder back in December 2013.

The jury was specifically shown surveillance video from two liquor stores in Newark, where prosecutors allege Henry is seen buying alcohol the same night that Dustin Friedland was killed.

Friedland and his wife were ambushed at their Range Rover in the mall parking lot. During the struggle, Friedland was shot in the head.

A detective who installed a tracking device on a vehicle that led to Henry's capture, also spoke Monday.

"We looked at the vehicle for a while,” says Detective Nicholas Rizzitello, with the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office. “We sat there and did surveillance for a few hours and made sure the area was safe for myself and Detective Glover. At the location, I went under the vehicle, Detective Glover was a lookout for me and I successfully installed the tracker."

Another detective held up a maroon vest found during a search warrant execution. In one of the liquor store videos, a man is seen wearing a maroon vest.