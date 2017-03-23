Crews conduct test funs of new Casino Pier roller coaster HYDRUS

The brand new roller coaster at Seaside Heights’ Casino Pier underwent test runs Thursday, several weeks before the boardwalk opens for the season.

The HYDRUS roller coaster is nearing completion at Casino Pier in Seaside Heights.

The HYDRUS roller coaster is nearing completion at Casino Pier in Seaside Heights. (3/23/17)

Updated

The HYDRUS roller coaster replaces the former Jet Star roller coaster which was washed out into the ocean during the 2012 storm.

“[HYDRUS] will give guests a new thrill. Upside-down loops, a couple of turns. It’s quite unique for the Jersey Shore,” says Casino Pier’s Lou Cirigliano. “There’s still a lot of work to do. These guys are working every day in any kind of weather to get it done.”

The new roller coaster will be accompanied by the iconic Skyride, bumper cars and a new 131-foot-tall Ferris wheel that is still under construction.

The HYDRUS will debut when the pier officially opens April 8 for the season.

