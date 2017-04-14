Crews battle 3-alarm fire in Hoboken

You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

HOBOKEN - Crews were battling a three-alarm fire Friday morning in Hoboken.

The fire was reported around 5:45 a.m. on Monroe Street. Initial reports indicate that the roof of the structure is unstable, forcing firefighters off of it.

There was no immediate word on whether anyone was injured or the source of the fire.

