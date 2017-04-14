News Crews battle 3-alarm fire in Hoboken You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now. Crews were battling a three-alarm fire Friday morning in Hoboken. (7:27 AM) Like Tweet Share Pin Email 0 Comments Updated April 14, 2017 7:37 AM HOBOKEN - Crews were battling a three-alarm fire Friday morning in Hoboken. The fire was reported around 5:45 a.m. on Monroe Street. Initial reports indicate that the roof of the structure is unstable, forcing firefighters off of it. There was no immediate word on whether anyone was injured or the source of the fire. Stay with News 12 for continued coverage. Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter advertisement | advertise on News 12 Trending Video 0:39 1 Woman injured in gas explosion that damaged Elmwood Park home 5:11 2 VIDEO: Extended interview with John Cramsey 0:58 3 Lawyer says man dragged off United flight has concussion, lost teeth 3:28 4 New Jersey Sportscast, April 13 2:17 5 Church services canceled after partial ceiling collapse advertisement | advertise on News 12