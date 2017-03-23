Cranford facility combines salt caves, float pods to help decompress muscles

You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

CRANFORD - Nature's Salt Cave and float Pod in Cranford boasts about being the first facility in the U.S. combing salt caves, float pods, moxibustion and skin care services all under one roof.

"The main attraction here is our salt cavern,” says business developer Gene Soriano. “Now, what you are looking at here is wall to wall Himalayan salt. This is where salt therapy happens. On the other side of that vent there is the halo generator. It's our proprietary machine which takes salt, granulizes and pushes out a salt mist into the room that you breathe for 45 minutes."

Coarsely ground Himalayan salt is on the floor, and even the glue used to hold together the salt bricks is all-natural, organic, and non-toxic. The float pod is filled with a mixture of Himalayan, Epsom and table salt with a salinity level twice of the Dead Sea.

You float on it for 60 minutes and it decompresses muscles, specifically back muscles.

From moxibustion, which is a form of herbal heat therapy to HydraFacial treatment, these "ancient-meets-modern" techniques are appealing to Betty Kasbab. She struggles with asthma-like symptoms.

"I keep on coming back almost daily until I start really feeling better, says Kasbab. “I don't like being dependent on using my inhalers two times a day."