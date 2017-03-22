News Court upholds life sentence for Arthur Morgan III who threw 2-year-old daughter in creek A state appeals court has upheld the life sentence of the Eatontown man who killed his 2-year-old daughter by strapping her in a car seat You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now. Court upholds life sentence for Eatontown man who killed daughter by strapping her in car seat and weighing it down in creek (3/22/17) Like Tweet Share Pin Email 0 Comments March 22, 2017 1:26 PM FREEHOLD - A state appeals court has upheld the life sentence of the Eatontown man who killed his 2-year-old daughter by strapping her in a car seat and weighing it down in a creek. The two-judge panel concluded Arthur Morgan III, 32, did not receive an excessive sentence and will not get a new trial. Morgan was found guilty in April 2014 in the November 2011 killing of Tierra Morgan-Glover. Morgan was sentenced to life without parole following a three-week trial. Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter More on this topic VIDEO: Toddler's mom testifies in trialThe body of Tierra Morgan-Glover was found in a creek, still strapped into her child car seat. Lawyer: Dad doesn't deny tossing toddler in creekThe lawyer for a Monmouth County man charged with tossing his 2-year-old daughter into a creek while still strapped into her car seat says the real question for the jury is not whether he did it, but whether he was thinking clearly that night. advertisement | advertise on News 12 Trending Video 1:05 1 Prominent cancer doctor struck, killed in Essex Fells 5:32 2 VIDEO: Interview with man who restrained pit bull in attack 2:36 3 Pit bull attack leaves young boy, 3 adults seriously injured 1:44 4 High school in Bayonne could close if money isn’t raised 5 VIDEO: Toddler's mom testifies in trial advertisement | advertise on News 12