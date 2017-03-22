Court upholds life sentence for Arthur Morgan III who threw 2-year-old daughter in creek

FREEHOLD - A state appeals court has upheld the life sentence of the Eatontown man who killed his 2-year-old daughter by strapping her in a car seat and weighing it down in a creek.

The two-judge panel concluded Arthur Morgan III, 32, did not receive an excessive sentence and will not get a new trial.

Morgan was found guilty in April 2014 in the November 2011 killing of Tierra Morgan-Glover. Morgan was sentenced to life without parole following a three-week trial. 

