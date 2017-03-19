Couple injured in Middlesex house fire

MIDDLESEX - A man and woman, both in their 80s, were injured by an early morning fire at their Middlesex home.

The fire sparked around 8 a.m. on the second floor of the house at the corner of Market and Main streets.

The man was able to safely get out of the home when the flames started, but his wife and dog were trapped inside.

Firefighters were able to quickly put the fire out and rescue the woman and dog from an upstairs bathroom.

The fire chief says the woman’s decision to hide in the bathroom may have saved her life.

Both people were taken to the hospital for treatment, but their conditions are unknown at this time.

Officials say the dog is fine.

