Couple dead, caretaker critically injured in Berkeley Heights fire

An early morning house fire in Berkeley Heights, Union County, sent a total of five people, including two firefighters, to a hospital Thursday.

An early morning house fire in Berkeley Heights, Union County, sent a total of five people, including two firefighters, to a hospital Thursday.

Updated

BERKELEY HEIGHTS - Two of three people who were pulled from a house fire early Thursday morning in Berkeley Heights have died, according to police.

Officials said the fire, which started in the basement, was reported just before 1 a.m. on Orion Road at a home in a cul-de-sac.

Emergency dispatchers said crews rescued an elderly couple and a live-in home health aide, who were all inside the home when the blaze began.

"Rescue crews were able to locate two of the victims, bring them out and did CPR. A third victim was located on the second floor soon thereafter, and he was brought out as well,” Berkeley Heights Fire Chief Anthony Padovano said.

The three residents and two firefighters were taken to a hospital for treatment, officials said.

The couple and caretaker were taken to Overlook Hospital. Police said the couple was pronounced dead at the hospital, and the 48-year-old caretaker, who has not been identified, was listed in critical condition as of 1 p.m.

The victims were identified as Erwin Gloss, 95, and Mary Gloss, 95.

Stephanie Hoffman, who visited the home a few times a month, said the couple always showed love.

"I'm devastated. I'm very sad,” she said. “They were just special, [a] very special couple."

The fire chief said the two firefighters who were taken to the hospital are expected to be OK. One suffered a laceration to the hand and the other suffered smoke inhalation, according to authorities.

Berkeley Heights Fire Department and other departments from surrounding towns were able to extinguish the flames and declare the scene under control around 1:48 a.m.

The fire is not considered suspicious, but the cause is under investigation, police said.

