Corrections officer arrested in fatal North Bergen hit-and-run

NORTH BERGEN - A corrections officer has been arrested in connection with a hit-and-run crash in North Bergen that left two people dead, according to the Hudson County sheriff.

The crash happened on Paterson Plank Road and Kennedy Boulevard around 8 p.m. Sunday.

Republican State Committeeman Russell Maffei, who was also the chairman of the Jersey City Republican Party, and Marie Tauro were both killed in the accident. The two were crossing the street to go to the Coach House Diner for a meeting when they were hit by a minivan. Authorities say the two were supposed to meet with Jose Arango, the GOP chairman in Hudson County, to discuss their plans to run for office.

Police say they arrested Hudson County Corrections Officer Michael Hansen in connection with the incident. They say Hansen's civil service record showed that in January he was given a 20-day suspension on charges of insubordination, conduct unbecoming a public employee, neglect of duty, chronic or excessive absenteeism, and other sufficient cause.

Those who knew Maffei and Tauro say they died working until the end for the Republican party.

Hansen has been charged with two counts of leaving the scene of an accident that resulted in death and resisting arrest.