Consumer Alert: Reports of telephone scam remain unproven

EDISON - The FCC recently issued a warning about a potentially dangerous phone scam that has been targeting people.

The call starts off with someone asking the caller a simple question such as, “Isn’t it a beautiful day outside today?” or “Can you hear me OK?”

The agency says that this scam can be dangerous because if the victim answers “yes” to these questions, the scammer could record the victim’s voice and use it to authorize credit card charges.

The scam seems scary, but it hasn’t actually been proven to be real. The myth-busting website Snopes.com has the scam listed as “unproven.”

Snopes’ editors say that while the scam could theoretically work, they “found no indication that anyone who had actually been scammed out of money by saying 'yes' to a caller had stepped forward.”

For the scam to work, the scammers would also need the victim’s credit card number, and if they had that, they could just use the number anyway.

News 12 New Jersey’s Walt Kane says that the so-called “robo-calls” most likely just want to make sure there is a person on the line, which is why they ask those questions. But Kane also says that it can’t hurt to use caution.