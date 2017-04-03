Commuters to face reduced NJ Transit service for morning commute

You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

NEW YORK - NJ Transit officials say there will be reduced train service for the Tuesday morning commute following a derailment.

On Monday, NJ Transit Northeast Corridor train #3926 experienced a slow-speed derailment on Track 9 at the station. There were about 1,200 passengers on board the train that left Trenton around 7:30 a.m. Five passengers were treated for injuries that did not appear to be life-threatening.

Officials say for Tuesday the Northeast Corridor and North Jersey Coast Line trains will operate on a holiday schedule with some additional service. Midtown Direct trains will continue to operate in and out of Hoboken Terminal, where customers can access PATH and NJ Transit bus service. Raritan Valley Line service will operate on a regular weekday schedule and originate/terminate at Newark Penn Station.

There will also be additional bus service along affected lines as well as additional PATH trains.

Cross honoring will be in effect.

It was the second time in 10 days that a NJ Transit train derailed at Penn Station.