NEWARK - Monday’s train derailment at New York Penn Station was minor but was enough to do major damage to the morning commute.

A NJ Transit train carrying about 1,200 passengers derailed as it came into New York Penn Station Monday.

No serious injuries were reported.

It’s the second train derailment within the last two weeks at New York Penn Station.

As a result, trains on the Northeast Corridor and North Jersey Coast Line trains are running on a holiday schedule.

Midtown direct trains are running in and out of Hoboken Terminal where customers can access PATH and NJ Transit bus service.

Raritan Valley Line service is running on a regular weekday schedule, starting and ending at Newark Penn Station.

There will be increased bus service on affected rail lines, as well as additional path trains. Tickets are being cross honoring with NJ TRANSIT and private carrier buses, New York Waterway, and PATH at Newark, Hoboken and 33rd Street.