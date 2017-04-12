Comedian and New Jersey resident Charlie Murphy, brother of Eddie Murphy, dies at 57

FILE- In this Nov. 3, 2012 file photo,

FILE- In this Nov. 3, 2012 file photo, comedian Charlie Murphy appears at "Eddie Murphy: One Night Only," a celebration of Murphy's career in Beverly Hills, Calif. Murphy, older brother of actor-comedian Eddie Murphy, died Wednesday, April 12, 2017 of leukemia in New York. He was 57. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File) (Credit: AP)

NEW YORK - Charlie Murphy, older brother of Eddie Murphy and a comedy stand-up and performer in his own right, has died.

Murphy died Wednesday in New York of leukemia, according to his representative, Domenick Nati. Murphy was 57.

He was perhaps best-known for his appearances on "Chappelle's Show" on Comedy Central. He collaborated with writing his brother's starring films "Norbert" and "Vampire in Brooklyn." He voiced a role in the animated TV series that include "The Boondocks" and also appeared in the comedy series "Black Jesus."

Murphy's feature films include "Our Family Wedding," ''King's Ransom" and "CB4."

He is credited with appearances to air later this year on the TV drama series "Power."

Murphy lived in Tewksbury Township. He was married to Tisha Taylor Murphy until she died in 2009 from cervical cancer.

The Associated Press wire services contributed to this report.

