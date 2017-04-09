Coast Guard rescues stranded baby seal on Jersey Shore

CAPE MAY - A baby seal found stranded on a Jersey shore beach has been rescued by the Coast Guard.

The seal was found Saturday on a stretch of beach in Cape May that's part of a Coast Guard training facility. Guard members were assisted in the rescue by staffers from the Marine Mammal Stranding Center in Brigantine.

It wasn't clear how long the seal was stranded before it was found.

Officials say the rescue was made without incident.