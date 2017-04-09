News Coast Guard rescues stranded baby seal on Jersey Shore A baby seal found stranded on a Jersey shore beach has been rescued by the Coast Guard A baby seal found stranded on a Jersey shore beach has been rescued by the Coast Guard. (CREDIT: Coast Guard/Facebook) Like Tweet Share Pin Email 0 Comments April 9, 2017 10:15 AM By The Associated Press CAPE MAY - A baby seal found stranded on a Jersey shore beach has been rescued by the Coast Guard. The seal was found Saturday on a stretch of beach in Cape May that's part of a Coast Guard training facility. Guard members were assisted in the rescue by staffers from the Marine Mammal Stranding Center in Brigantine. It wasn't clear how long the seal was stranded before it was found. Officials say the rescue was made without incident. Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter More on this topic Photos: Coast Guard rescues seal on Cape May beachA baby seal found stranded on a Jersey shore beach has been rescued by the Coast Guard. (PHOTOS VIA: US Coast Guard Mid-Atlantic/Facebook) advertisement | advertise on News 12 Trending Video 2:06 1 Devils to honor Patrik Elias during season finale in Newark 2:19 2 Driver using phone hits NJ cop enforcing distracted-driving law 2:12 3 2 NJ reservoirs remain below capacity despite recent rain 0:36 4 LI's Chris Weidman looks to snap 2-fight skid at UFC 210 1:34 5 NY Gov. Cuomo announces budget deal, 1 week late advertisement | advertise on News 12