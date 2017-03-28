Closing arguments delivered in Mall at Short Hills fatal carjacking trial of Basim Henry

Closing arguments were delivered by attorneys this morning on the sixth day in the trial of the first suspect in the fatal mall carjacking of

Closing arguments delivered in Mall at Short Hills fatal carjacking trial of Basim Henry

Closing arguments delivered in Mall at Short Hills fatal carjacking trial of Basim Henry (12:14 PM)

Like Tweet
Share Pin Email
0 Comments

NEWARK - Closing arguments were delivered by attorneys this morning on the sixth day in the trial of the first suspect in the fatal mall carjacking of a Hoboken attorney.

Basim Henry admitted he took part in the carjacking by driving three other defendants to the Short Hills Mall.

Another one of them is charged with the shooting himself.

Henry and three other men are accused in the killing of Dustin Friedland inside the Mall at Short Hills' parking structure in December 2013. Friedland and his wife were allegedly targeted for their Range Rover.

The judge this afternoon will give the jury detailed instructions, and deliberations will begin.

Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter

More on this topic

advertisement | advertise on News 12

Trending Video

1 New Jersey Sportscast, March 27
Caleb 'Kai the hitchhiker' McGillvary tells News 12 2 Lawyer files motion to dismiss murder charges against viral video star
Decision expected this afternoon on possible Westminster Choir 3 Decision expected on possible Westminster Choir College closing
LeRoy Boyd is accused of holding his girlfriend's 4 Man who allegedly held child hostage charged with kidnapping
News 12 New Jersey - Weather On The 5 New Jersey Weather Forecast

advertisement | advertise on News 12

More News

Dustin Friedland was shot and killed during an The murder at Short HIlls

Dustin Friedland was shot and killed in the parking lot of The Mall at Short

Dustin Friedland was shot and killed during an Timeline: The Murder at Short Hills

On Dec. 15, 2013 Dustin and Jamie Friedland were carjacked while in the parking structure

State medical examiner Andrew Falzon describes some evidence Day 2 of Short Hills mall murder trial focuses on investigation

Graphic details of the 2013 murder of Dustin Friedland at The Mall at Short Hills

Jamie Friedland describes the moments leading to her Widow describes moments leading to husband’s murder

The widow of a man shot and killed during a 2013 carjacking at the Mall

Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to News12 is free for Optimum, Comcast®, Time Warner® and Service Electric℠ video customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE