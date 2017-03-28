You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

NEWARK - Closing arguments were delivered by attorneys this morning on the sixth day in the trial of the first suspect in the fatal mall carjacking of a Hoboken attorney.

Basim Henry admitted he took part in the carjacking by driving three other defendants to the Short Hills Mall.

Another one of them is charged with the shooting himself.

Henry and three other men are accused in the killing of Dustin Friedland inside the Mall at Short Hills' parking structure in December 2013. Friedland and his wife were allegedly targeted for their Range Rover.

The judge this afternoon will give the jury detailed instructions, and deliberations will begin.